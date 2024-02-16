Sample of cobra and krait venom found from Elvish Yadav's rave party 

The Delhi Police has got a fresh breakthrough in the Elvish Yadav snake-venom rave party case. Recent forensic investigation has revealed that the sample seized from the party contains venom of cobra and krait- a species of snakes.



The popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has been embroiled in a legal case ever since a rave party, attended by him, in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was raided in November 2023 by the cops. The raid took place on suspicion that snake venom was being used as a form of intoxication by those in attendance.



Yadav is not only accused of attending the party but is allegedly involved in the supply and use of snake venom. During police questioning, he mentioned Bollywood singer Fazilpuria, stating that the snakes featured in one of his videos were arranged by the singer.

Five individuals were arrested for snake smuggling in a sting operation conducted by the NGO People for Animals (PFA) last year. The arrested individuals revealed that they had provided snakes for Elvish Yadav's party, leading to the rescue of nine snakes, including five cobras, and the recovery of about 20 ml of suspected snake venom from the party venue.