Samara Weaving to play the lead in Elizabeth Patterson Bonaparte's biopic

'Ready or Not' star Samara Weaving is set to play the lead in a biopic about one of America's forgotten founding mothers.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weaving is set to star in Liz, a biopic about American founding mother and celebrity Elizabeth Patterson Bonaparte. Adam Leon will direct the historical drama from a script by Gabriel Neustadt, with 3311 producing.



A Baltimore socialite, Bonaparte was the daughter of a city merchant and the first wife of Jérome Bonaparte, Napoleon's youngest brother, whom she first met in 1803.

Liz will depict her rise in America’s social scene on the strength of her celebrity and wit during Thomas Jefferson's presidency.

Weaving most recently featured in Keanu Reeves-starrer 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' and Ryan Murphy's Netflix series 'Hollywood'. The actor will next star in Paramount Pictures' 'Snake Eyes', opposite Henry Golding.





