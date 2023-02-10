Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Shaakuntalam' is now releasing on this date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's highly anticipated film 'Shaakuntalam' has got a new release date. The film was initially scheduled to release in February but has been pushed to a later date. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on Twitter as he wrote, "SAMANTHA - DEV MOHAN: NEW RELEASE DATE FOR PAN-INDIA FILM `SHAAKUNTALAM`... Team #Shaakuntalam #3D - starring #Samantha and #DevMohan - announce new release date: 14 April 2023... #AlluArjun`s daughter #AlluArha portrays a key role... Directed by #Gunasekhar. Presented by #DilRaju and produced by #NeelimaGuna, #Shaakuntalam #3D will release in #Telugu, #Hindi, #Tamil, #Malayalam and #Kannada."

'Shaakuntalam' is all set to hit the big screens on April 24, 2023 now. The Pan-India mythological romantic drama stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in lead roles. Earlier the film was slated to hit the theatres on February 17, 2023.



The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Shakuntala is the wife of king Dushyant and the mother of emperor Bharata after whom India is named.



King Dushyant meets Shakuntala when he is out on a hunting trip in the jungle. They fell in love and got married as per the Gandharva system.It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.



Samantha was recently seen in the sci-fi thriller film `Yashoda` which received positive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film `Khusi` opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series `Citadel` alongside Varun Dhawan.