Sam Smith Tour 2023: Concert dates for Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney in Australia & Auckland, ticket & venue

Hollywood singer and pop star Sam Smith is gearing up for his Australia and New Zealand tours where the Stay With Me singer will perform in key locations -- Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland. Smith is taking the tour for his upcoming studio album, Gloria. He has put out a statement confirming the tour. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter performed in Australia for the last time in 2020. The singer said that he cannot wait to go back to Australia for this latest tour for his upcoming studio album. So what are the Frontier Touring dates and when will be the tickets be made available? Read on to know everything

Tour for upcoming studio album Gloria

The wait is not too long anymore! Sam Smith's new fourth studio album Gloria is coming out on 27 January, 2023. According to the "Gloria" tracklist, the pop sensation has also featured with top artists including Jessie Reyez, Ed Sheeran and Koffee. There are thirteen tracks in the album - Love Me More, No God, Hurting Interlude, Lose You, I'm Not Here To Make Friends, Gloria, Who We Love, Perfect, Unholy, How To Cry, Six Shots, Gimme and Dorothy's Interlude.

Announcement by Sam Smith on tour

Making the announcement of the tour, Sam Smith said that he is so excited to be launching Gloria the tour Australia and New Zealand dates for October and November 2023. He said that the shows will be in Adelaide and South Australia. He said that both countries hold a special place in his heart, and his team is working hard on delivering an incredible show for all.

Sam Smith Gloria tour dates for Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland

On Gloria tour pop singer Sam Smith is set to play five arena shows. The tour will happen in October and November and the tour dates have now been confirmed for Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland. One of the Sam Smith's performances will take place at Adelaide, Entertainment Centre on 28 October. On 31 October, the pop singer will perform at Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena. Later, on 3 November, the star will hold the show at Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena. On 8 November, one can join the pop sensation at Brisbane, Entertainment Centre. On the final leg of the Gloria tour, Sam Smith will perform on 11 November at Auckland, Spark Arena.

Sam Smith Gloria tickets

The tickets for Sam Smith's Gloria tour will go on sale on 18 January. Frontier Members' pre-sale will kick-off two days earlier on January 16.