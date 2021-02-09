Sam Asghari hopes for 'normal, amazing future' with Britney Spears

Actor Sam Asghari says he is looking forward to a normal and amazing future with his pop star girlfriend Britney Spears.



"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," people.com quoted him as saying.



"I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together," he added.



Spears and Asghari first met on the set of her 'Slumber Party' music video shoot in 2016 and began dating later that year.



While the couple keep their romance private, Spears and Asghari have shared some moments of their relationship on social media.



In December last year, the singer rang in her 39th birthday with Asghari by her side.