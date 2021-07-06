Sam Asghari has not proposed to Britney Spears despite her desire to marry

Singer Britney Spears may have blamed conservatorship for not being able to marry or have children but sources close to the singer state that her boyfriend Sam Asghari has also not popped the question so far.



The couple, reportedly, have been together for four years and have discussed marriage on several occasions but Asghari has never formally asked her.



"They`ve talked about it, but never formalized it with a proposal," sources have added.



Last week, Britney and Sam enjoyed a romantic getaway to Maui soon after she gave a bombshell testimony against her dad, Jamie Spears, and her management team during an explosive court hearing in her ongoing conservatorship case.



The getaway had many fans speculating that the couple might announce their engagement soon, but the sources shared that Sam did not propose the singer in Maui and the two are already back in Los Angeles.



A week back, a report claimed that both he singer`s father and her personal conservator claimed that there have been no restrictions set by them on Britney with regards to marriage or having kids, despite her claiming otherwise. On the contrary, they also stated that conservators have no legal authority to block conservatees from marrying or having a baby, as per the law and orders.



On July 1, wealth management firm Bessemer Trust petitioned to withdraw as the singer`s co-conservator. A day prior, Judge Brenda Penny, had denied Britney`s request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from his position as her co-conservator.



Britney Spears was earlier married to Kevin Federline and shares two sons with him.