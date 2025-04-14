Straight from Korea! These Bollywood films that you didn't know are remakes of Korean movies

While this may not surprise you, Korean shows and movies have been a source of inspiration for Indian makers. Lately, several much-loved Korean stories have been retold but with an Indian twist. Some movies went on to win the audience's hearts, while others just went downhill. Here's a list of movies that you didn't know are remakes of Korean movies
Bharat
Khan's 2019 film Bharat is an adaptation of the superhit Korean film Ode to My Father, which was released in 2014 and became one of the highest-grossing movies in Korean cinema history. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie draws inspiration from the original movie's premise, depicting the journey of a man from his childhood through his young adulthood and into old age, highlighting several key moments in Indian history.
Ek Villain
Director Mohit Suri has denied that Ek Villain is inspired by the hit Korean movie I Saw the Devil, which was released in 2010. But the striking similarities between the two films are quite apparent. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish, the movie revolves around a man who is planning revenge on a serial killer, who has killed his lover.
Awarapan
Emraan Hashmi's film has become a cult classic among Indian cinephiles, particularly due to its evergreen soundtrack. The 2007 movie is an uncredited remake of the South Korean film A Bittersweet Life. It follows Shivam, a heartbroken gangster, who is tasked with looking after his boss Bharat Malik's mistress, Reema.
Dhamaka
Kartik Aaryan's 2017 movie is an official remake of a Korean movie, The Terror Live, and follows the same trajectory of the original, with a few minor changes, such as the bridge. In the Korean version, the key location is the Mapo Bridge, while the Indian adaptation features the well-known Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
Radhe
Released in 2021, Salman Khan's film is a remake of the Korean film The Outlaws. The Indian version showed Khan playing the role of a tough guy who is fighting against a drug cartel in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Korean crime drama revolves around a Seoul detective, who is fighting against the gangs in the city. While Khan’s Eid release failed to impress the audience, the Korean original was a huge hit.
Te3n
Sujoy Ghosh's movie was an official remake of the Korean film Montage. Starring three acting powerhouses Amitabh Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Vidya Balan, the movie is a dark film with a gripping storyline of a grandfather who is trying to solve the kidnapping incident of her granddaughter.