Salman Khan takes an indirect dig at a 'screaming' news anchor: They will close your channel

Salman Khan recently took a massive dig while hosting the popular reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ at people and channels that run in the race for fake TRP.

With a lawsuit now filed by Bollywood filmmakers and bigwigs including Salman, against two media channels and their anchors for using derogatory words like “scum”, “druggies” and others, this seems to be another step in the same direction. Bollywood bigwigs file lawsuit against 'irresponsible reporting by certain media houses'

Appearing on Weekend Ka War of ‘Bigg Boss’ new episode, Salman warned contestants that they should strategise their moves in the game and not run for fake TRP. He also seemed to have taken a dig at a prime time news anchor who has been in the news for all the wrong reasons as he said, "You should play the right game inside Bigg Boss or inside any show. One should not play anything only for TRP. You guys are going very well, from day one… I have never seen the response that is being received about you. Play with truth and honesty to make it bigger and better. It is not like that .. man, he is talking nonsense, lying .. screaming, this is not a point. They (people) will close your channel. I have told indirectly what I had to say."