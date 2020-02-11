Salman Khan finds leading lady for his next film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

'Housefull 4` actor Pooja Hegde will star opposite Salman Khan in his Eid 2021 release `Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali`.



Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday."CONFIRMED... #PoojaHegde opposite #SalmanKhan in #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali... Directed by Farhad Samji... Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... #Eid2021 release," read Adarsh`s tweet.

Pooja made her Bollywood debut in 2016 in Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Mohenjodaro' and has also featured in number south films.



Earlier, Salman Khan had announced the title of the film `Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali` in January, keeping the trend alive of gifting his fans a movie to enjoy on Eid al-Fitr.



The film is being co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.

The film will hit theatres on Eid 2021, which will be around May 21.