Sally Hawkins opens up about her 'awful' 'Harry Potter' audition

Actor Sally Hawkins has revealed she had auditioned for one of the "Harry Potter" movies but was "awful" in the screen test. In an interview with the UK's Total Film magazine, the British actor said she was really nervous during the audition which she eventually didn't crack.



"I auditioned for one and I was really awful in the audition, really bad. I think I was just nervous. I wasn't right, I think. I'm holding onto that - I wasn't right," Hawkins said. "It was with a really, really good director, who I adore. The gentlest soul. But yes, I'd have been there like a shot," the 44-year-old actor added.



'The Shape of Water' star didn't reveal which installment or the character she auditioned for. The "Harry Potter" film series was based on the eponymous novels by British author JK Rowling.



The franchise comprised of eight installments -- "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" (2001), "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" (2002), "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" (2004), "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" (2005), "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" (2007), "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" (2009), "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows ? Part 1" (2010) and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows ? Part 2" (2011). All the movies featured actor Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, with Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley, and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger.