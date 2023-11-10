Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire trailer to release on this date

The cinematic universe is abuzz with excitement as the highly anticipated trailer of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is scheduled to be released in December. Directed by the biggest action director Prashanth Neel and featuring the PAN India Superstar Prabhas, the film has already captured hearts with its intriguing teaser. There have been speculations about the film's release date as well as the film's trailer release date.



Following the tremendous response to the teaser, fans are now counting down the days to unravel the trailer that awaits them in the full-length trailer. Prabhas, known for his charismatic presence and dynamic performances, has generated immense buzz for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire with his portrayal in the teaser.



Now, after days of speculation, makers have confirmed that the Salaar trailer will be released on December 1.



Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is an upcoming cinematic spectacle that marks the first collaboration of the KGF director Prashanth Neel and will star Baahubali star Prabhas. The film promises to redefine the action genre and set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.



Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.