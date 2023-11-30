Salaar director Prashanth Neel on lead actor Prabhas: He is a giant, who is very gentle

Fans of actor Prabhas have been counting the days to the release of his new film Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire. The film marks the first collaboration of KGF director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas. To see Prabhas working in action genre is going to be a treat for fans for sure who have loved him so much in his precious action films. Meanwhile, having worked on projects like KGF 1 and KGF 2, he has etched a place in the hearts of many. Which is why Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the duo this season.



Salaar, an action/thriller starring Prabhas, has been creating a lot of buzz on social media platforms. Recently, director Prashanth Neel was seen talking about this massive superstar. In an interview, the filmmaker heaped praises on the actor and said, “Prabhas sir can show innocence like nobody else. But at the same time, he can also show you the aggression. I was sold on this aspect and have explored this quality in Salaar too. His personality perfectly suits for Salaar. He is a giant, who is very gentle.”



This just goes on to say how Prabhas, despite achieving stardom, has maintained his down-to-earth personality. As he gears up for his upcoming release, the masses can’t keep calm to witness their favourite hero back on the silver screen.



On the work front, apart from Salaar, Prabhas will also be seen in the highly awaited film, Kalki 2898 AD with an ensemble cast which includes Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.