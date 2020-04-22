'Sairat' actress Rinku Rajguru to make digital debut with web series 'Hundred'

Remember ‘Sairat’, the original film from which Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Dhadak’ was inspired?

Well, the actress who played a leading role in the film, is set to make her Hindi and digital debut with the new Hotstar Specials series, ‘Hundred’.

Rinku Rajguru gained fame for her portrayal of Archi in Sairat. She will now venture into action-comedy with this show. Her character is called Netra Patil.

On this project, she said, "Hundred is my first ever digital show and it has been a great working experience. This medium is on boom right now and is one of the major sources of entertainment for most of us in these trying times.”

"It is a pleasure to be a part of this digital world, especially a platform like Hotstar that has such wide reach. What drew me towards the character of Netra is that people will see a new side in each episode," Rinku added.