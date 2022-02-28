SAG Awards 2022: Leslie Odom Jr pays tribute to Ukraine

It was a mini 'Hamilton' reunion during the opening of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday evening as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. joined the stage at the start of the show.



'The Hamilton' stars made their first appearance during the show's famous 'I Am an Actor' segment. When the camera focused on them, they all repeatedly spoke at the same time, unable to agree on who should speak. At one point, music started playing which led Miranda to quip, "Are they playing us off?"



Odom Jr also later paid tribute to Ukraine amid Russian President Vladimir Putin launching a military operation in Ukraine, reports hollywoodreporter.com.



"While tonight is a celebration, we are all at the same time holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace," he said.



The actors joined the stage, they noted that the theme for the show was "together again".

"Together again finally we return to a world where all we have to do to hang out like this is get dressed up, show up, get swabbed, sanitised, screen, mask, vaccinated, boosted, rapid tested and PCR cleared in 48 hours, now who's ready to party?" Odom Jr said.



Diggs also jokingly warned that should anyone break safety protocols, the show's "Covid compliance officers are the guards from 'Squid Game'."



Throughout the rest of their monologue, the trio poked fun at some of the nominees, including "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis, who they noted was not physically there because he owed Diggs $20, and "House of Gucci" star Lady Gaga, whom they praised for having an "ultimate fighting championship belt" among all of her accolades.



They also quipped that 'Being the Ricardos' star Javier Bardem made an appearance in 'Belfast', before showing a photograph comparing his 'No Country for Old Men' character to Judi Dench`s character in 'Belfast'.



Going into the night, 'House of Gucci' and 'The Power of the Dog' are among the top film nominees, with each movie earning three nominations.



On the TV side, top nominees are 'Succession' and 'Ted Lasso', which each secured five nominations.



Kate Winslet will present the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award to five-time SAG Award and Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren.