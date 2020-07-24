Ryan Reynolds starrer time-travel thriller lands at Netflix

Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy will be bringing their next time-travel adventure thriller to Netflix. Initially titled ‘Our Name is Adam’, the production is set to begin in November in Vancouver.

Ryan Reynolds will star as a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they encounter their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds' character.

Ryan and Shawn’s other project, a high-profile video game adventure movie ‘Free Guy’ is set to hit theaters in December. It was initially made for 20th Century Fox before Disney's acquisition of the studio which was originally scheduled to open July 4. The project was however pushed back amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The action comedy is now set to be released December 11.