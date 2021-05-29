Russia warns Disney against distributing short film featuring gay character

Reuters
New Delhi, India Published: May 29, 2021, 10:27 AM(IST)

Pixar 'Out' Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

'Out' was released on Disney+ in the United States last year.

Russia`s communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday warned Walt Disney Co against distributing content it said was harmful to children in Russia with its release of a short film, 'Out', which features a gay main character.

Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to Disney noting that it was against Russian law to distribute information which "denies family values and promotes non-traditional sexual relationships" to children.

US movie theaters remove mask mandate for vaccinated people

'Out' was released on Disney+ in the United States last year. Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Same-sex relationships are legal in Russia, but a 2013 law bans disseminating "propaganda on non-traditional sexual relations" among young Russians. Human rights groups have condemned the legislation, saying it has helped increase social hostility towards homosexuality.

A Russian prosecutor on Monday called for Dolce & Gabbana Instagram advertisements showing same-sex couples kissing to be banned in the country.

Topics

Read in App