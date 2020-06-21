Russell Crowe's thriller 'Unhinged' set to hit theatres on July 1

After more than three months, when cinemas are all set to re-open, Hollywood is heading back to the big screen's, after Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', another big-budget film 'Unhinged' is all set to hit the theatres.

Russell Crowe's road rage thriller is all set to hit theatres on July 1st, the movie would be the first wide release since US theatres are closed due to pandemic. As the movie was earlier slated for September 4 but has moved up after closing due to COVID-19.



The movie follows the case of road rage turns into full-blown terror when an unstable driver follows a woman and her son.

The Oscar winner actor Crowe is playing the lead in the movie, the movie is been helmed by Derrick Borte. The movie also stars Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie.

Other big-budget movies that are all set to hit the theatres in the month of July and August are Disney’s 'Mulan' on July 24, Warner Bros 'Tenet' on July 17, 'The Empty Man' and 'SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' on Aug. 7.



As per now, many Hollywood filmmakers had postponed their respective films due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Films like Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die', 'Black Widow', 'Fast and Furious 9', 'A Quiet Place II'.