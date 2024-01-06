Ruslana Korshunova, a 20-year-old model who died by suicide after visiting Epstein's island

The newly released court documents have revealed a lot about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his life, and his connection with high-profile people from different sectors of the society. A recently released court paper has revealed a connection between Ruslana Korshunova, a well-known top model who took her life in 2008 at the age of 20 with Epstein.

Ruslana took her life in 2008 by jumping from the 9th floor of her Wall Street apartment. The young fashion model took her life just two years after she flown with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his private jet known aka Lolita Express to his private island.



Her visit to the island was confirmed after her name was found in Epstein's flight records. The sex offender Epstein, his bodyguard, Igor Zinoviev, and a chef, Lance Calloway, were onboard with her on a flight.

Virginia Giuffre, one of the most outspoken victims, filed a lawsuit claiming that Jeffrey and Britain's Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her. She was asked about Ruslana Korshunova and whether she knew her or not.



“I think it’s a long shot you would recognize her, but read the article I attached and then look at the pictures and see if you recognize her,” attorney Brad Edwards wrote back then.



“I am sorry to hear the news of Ruslana, and my condolences are with her family and friends. I can say that

I have never had any meetings with her, sorry not to be of any help there.”