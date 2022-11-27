LIVE TV

'RRR' is the fastest Indian film to enter JPY300 million club, details inside

Others
New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Nov 27, 2022, 06:23 PM IST

Others

Story highlights

The film starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead has garnered immense love from the international audience, and many prominent personalities, filmmakers, and directors have praised the movie.
 

2022 belongs to SS Rajamouli and his blockbuster 'RRR'. The year is coming to an end, but the craze around the film refuses to die down. After raking in big numbers from around the world, the movie is now earning moolah in Japan.

The action film, which was released in Japan on October 21, has now become the second-highest-grossing Indian film in the country, surpassing Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2.' Not only this, but the movie has also become the fastest Indian film to enter the JPY 300 million club (approximately Rs 17 crore).

The movie is in the second spot after Rajinikanth’s 1995 film 'Muthu' which is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time with a box office collection of JPY 400 million (approx 23.5 crores).

The official Twitter handle of RRR has been sharing the love and appreciation the movie has been receiving from the audience in Japan.

Take a look:

The Tweet reads: ''‘Gaalloki Paper lu egaresthe Screen Kanpinchakudadu.’ That's the discussion every fandom has before their fav hero’sfilm release. But who imagined that it would happen fo@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan’s film in Japan?The love our stars are getting for RRR is UNIMAGINABLE!''

The film starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead has garnered immense love from the international audience, and many prominent personalities, filmmakers, and directors have praised the movie.

Meanwhile, the makers have applied to the Academy for the Oscars in the main categories. The makers have asked for
consideration in multiple categories, including best picture (DVV Danayya), best director (SS Rajamouli), best actor (Jr. NTR and Ram Charan), and more.

