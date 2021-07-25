Rosamund Pike-starrer 'The Wheel of Time' to debut in November

Amazon Prime Video recently announced that Rosamund Pike-starrer fantasy series 'The Wheel of Time' will debut in November this year.



The upcoming show`s official Instagram page shared the news along with a new poster of the series. The caption read, "See you in November, Dragonsworn."



As per Variety, the upcoming project is adapted from Robert Jordan`s book series of the same name. The series, which has already been greenlit for a second season, stars Rosamund as Moiraine, a member of a magical all-female organisation who leads five young people on a journey around the world while trying to learn which one of them will fulfill the prophecy of the Dragon Reborn.



'The Wheel of Time' was adapted by showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Mike Weber, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes.



Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson serve as consulting producers. The upcoming series also stars Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoe Robins, Barney Harris, and Madeleine Madden. `The Wheel of Time` is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.