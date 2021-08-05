Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts won't be part of the band's upcoming US tour

Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones drummer, will not be part of the band's upcoming US tour in the fall. Media reports state that Watts is is "unlikely to be available" for the band's upcoming "No Filter" tour of US stadiums. Watts has been with the band since 1963.



Reports state that the decision was taken after the musician underwent an unspecified medical procedure. He is 80.



"Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation," the spokesperson said, according to Variety. "With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming."



Veteran drummer Steve Jordan, who has played with Stones co-founder Keith Richards for years, will be taking his place.



Jordan called it an absolute honor and privilege to be Watts's understudy and added that he looked forward to rehearsing with other band mates.



"No one will be happier than me to give up my seat on the drum-riser as soon as Charlie tells me he is good to go," Jordan said.



Rolling Stones' 'No Filter' will begin on September 26 at St Louis and the band is scheduled to visit several US cities including Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

