Rock band Blink-182's bassist Mark Hoppus reveals he's battling cancer

Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus revealed he is battling cancer.



The 49-year-old bassist first shared the diagnosis on a social media post that he quickly deleted. The posted photo appeared to be a hospital room where he looked to be undergoing treatment, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please,” he captioned the shot, as per the Variety.



Hours later, he confirmed the news, “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the bassist-singer wrote in a statement.

“I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”



By not revealing what type of cancer he is battling, but shared that he would beat it. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” Hoppus added. “Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

After revealing his cancer diagnosis, Travis Barker reacted to blink-182 bandmate Mark cancer. Travis, 45, took to his Instagram Story and shared a picture with Bassist. “Love you @markhoppus,” Travis wrote.



“Mark is my brother and I love and support him,” Travis said. “I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.” Travis said to E-News about Mark‘s diagnosis.