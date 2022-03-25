Robert Pattinson's Batman meets Barry Keoghan's Joker in this deleted scene - Watch

Matt Reeves continues to keep all the Batman fans on the edge!



A deleted clip from 'The Batman' featuring Robert Pattinson’s cape crusader was released and it shows Pattinson facing off against his classic nemesis, the Joker, played by Barry Keoghan.



Reeves tweeted a link to a website where fans had to solve three riddles in order to access the footage. Although, now the link is available online.



Star of MCU 'Eternals', Keoghan played the role of an iconic Joker as a cameo appearance near the conclusion of three-hour film, when he and Paul Dano's Riddler became cellmates in Arkham Asylum. However, in this deleted scene, Batman meets Joker in the asylum as he tries to dig out more information about supervillain the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.



As Batman enters the scene, the Joker said, "Almost our anniversary, isn't it?"



To which Batman replies: "There's a serial killer. I want your perspective.''



Watch the clip below:

In the movie, the Joker doesn’t show up until the very end of the film, when he has a chat with Riddler.



Earlier, Reeves teased about the scene and explained in an interview, “What’s interesting is that the reason that Joker’s in the movie is there was actually another scene that was earlier. And because the movie is not an origin tale for Batman, but it’s his early days, it really is an origin tale for the Rogue’s Gallery’s characters. And for me, I think [it’s] this idea that the Joker is not yet the Joker, but they already have this relationship.”

