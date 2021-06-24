Robert Downey Jr., Greg Berlanti team up for HBO Max's ‘For Your Own Good’

Robert Downey Jr. and Greg Berlanti are teaming up for an HBO Max drama.

The streamer is adapting Samantha Downing’s forthcoming novel ‘For Your Own Good’. Set to publish in July, For Your Own Good takes place within the halls of New England’s prestigious Belmont Academy. With Ivy League admissions rolling in, stiff competition for this year’s coveted Teacher of the Year Award and planning for the memorial statue for the recently deceased headmaster, the book and potential series also explore the run of poisonings and dead bodies that have started to pile up at the university.

Evan Moore of Team Downey brought the project to the company and will oversee for Team Downey.

Berlanti Productions partners Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and head of television David Madden will exec produce for the Warner Bros. TV-based production company.

Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell will exec produce for the company, which has a first-look deal with HBO.