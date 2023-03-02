Robert De Niro starrer Zero Day to stream on Netflix

Hollywood star Robert De Niro will finally be seen on TV in Zero Day, a six-episode conspiracy thriller that is set for a premiere on Netflix. The limited series comes from Narcos showrunner Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Michael S. Schmidt. Lesli Linka Glatter will helm the project.

Robert De Niro will lead the project. Zero Day’s official synopsis reads: “How do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?”

In a statement, Eric Newman said, “I am a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro. To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond my wildest dreams. And Lesli Linka Glatter has directed so many of my favorite episodes of television; she was our clear first choice to direct this show. I am grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah, Lesli, and Jonathan [Glickman, also an exec producer] on this timely series.”