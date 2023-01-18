Riz Ahmed joins 'Joyland' team as executive producer ahead of Oscar nominations

With just a few days left for the Academy to announce the nominations for 2023 Oscars, campaigns around various shortlisted films are gaining momentum. British-Pakistani actor and Oscar winner Riz Ahmed has now joined the team of the Pakistani film 'Joyland'. The actor has joined as the executive producer. He joins the ranks of Malala Yousafzai, who also serves as an executive producer for the film. Ahmed took to Instagram to share the news that his production company Left Handed Films is now a part of the 'Joyland' team. The film is Pakistan's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category and also features in the Oscar shortlist.



On Thursday, Ahmed shared the official poster of 'Joyland' on Instagram and wrote, "We are so proud at Left Handed Films to be a part of Joyland. Our motto is ‘go left’ and Saim Sadiq’s unique film does just that. Joyland is ground-breaking. And it’s easy to get lost in all the ways that it is; the first Pakistani film at Cannes, the first award-winner, the first to be Oscar shortlisted, and a queer love story that has overcome multiple bans. But more important than any of the glass ceilings it smashes, is how this film so masterfully breaks our hearts."