Riz Ahmed joins 'Joyland' team as executive producer ahead of Oscar nominations
Story highlights
British-Pakistani actor and Oscar winner Riz Ahmed has now joined the team of the Pakistani film 'Joyland'. T
British-Pakistani actor and Oscar winner Riz Ahmed has now joined the team of the Pakistani film 'Joyland'. T
With just a few days left for the Academy to announce the nominations for 2023 Oscars, campaigns around various shortlisted films are gaining momentum. British-Pakistani actor and Oscar winner Riz Ahmed has now joined the team of the Pakistani film 'Joyland'. The actor has joined as the executive producer. He joins the ranks of Malala Yousafzai, who also serves as an executive producer for the film. Ahmed took to Instagram to share the news that his production company Left Handed Films is now a part of the 'Joyland' team. The film is Pakistan's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category and also features in the Oscar shortlist.
On Thursday, Ahmed shared the official poster of 'Joyland' on Instagram and wrote, "We are so proud at Left Handed Films to be a part of Joyland. Our motto is ‘go left’ and Saim Sadiq’s unique film does just that. Joyland is ground-breaking. And it’s easy to get lost in all the ways that it is; the first Pakistani film at Cannes, the first award-winner, the first to be Oscar shortlisted, and a queer love story that has overcome multiple bans. But more important than any of the glass ceilings it smashes, is how this film so masterfully breaks our hearts."
The actor called Sadiq's style of filmmaking 'understated and gut-wrenching' and also praised his writing by calling it "consistently unexpected" because every scene from 'Joyland' is, to him, elegantly composed yet bursting with raw performances.
“'Joyland' is one of the best films of the year, and against all odds of resources and marketing budgets, it’s been amazing to see festival juries, audiences, and critics shouting that from the rooftops,” Ahmed said.
Sadiq told Variety, “I am excited that Riz and Left Handed Films will be joining 'Joyland' as EPs. Riz and his production company have a track record of exquisite taste and having them on board further affirms our belief in both the urgency and universality of 'Joyland.'”
Ahmed is one of many executive producers on board, alongside Yousafzai, Ramin Bahrani, Jemima Khan, William Olsson, Jen Goyne Blake, Tiffany Boyle, Elsa Ramo, Oleg Dubson, Kathrin Lohmann, Hari Charana Prasad, Sukanya Puvvula and Owais Ahmed.
Ironically, while the film is representing Pakistan at the Oscars this year, it faced an initial ban in the country as many deemed it inappropriate for the domestic audience.
On Wednesday, the Academy awards shared a photo of the 15 films that have advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category, including Sadiq’s 'Joyland.'