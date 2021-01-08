'Riverdale' season 5 to introduce Veronica's husband in time-jump?

Get ready to meet Veronica's husband in season 5 of 'Riverdale'. The show is entering a time jump causing some major changes on the CW drama, including the fact that Veronica (Camila Mendes) is now married, and it's not to Archie (KJ Apa).



Chris Mason has been cast as Chad Gekko, adult Veronica's Wall Street husband. According to Deadline, Chad is an Alpha Dog who is threatened by Veronica's life in Riverdale and her friendship with Archie and is very controlling and jealous.

Last season ended with Veronica still dating Archie, with him recently been involved with Betty (Lili Reinhart). But Betty had called it off and decided to recommit to Jughead (Cole Sprouse), leaving Archie confused. Season four was forced to end three episodes early when production had to shut down during the pandemic, but we'll see the fallout of the kiss in three pre-time jump episodes at the beginning of season five. Chad will make his debut after the time jump in episode four.

The CW's synopsis of season five of Riverdale, reads, "Season five of Riverdale will begin with our characters' final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come—with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college—or elsewhere. Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life—and romance—will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties…"

Riverdale returns for season five on January 20.