'Riverdale' actress Camila Mendes breaks up with boyfriend Grayson Vaughn

'Riverdale' star Camila Mendes has called it to quits with boyfriend Grayson Vaughn. The couple have parted their ways after around a year of dating

The actress and a photographer boyfriend have ended things up a month ago and are on the good terms now, a source revealed.



"There was no drama at all, and they are still friends. Their relationship just ran its course." The couple fell apart due to distance.

The source explained that Camila returned to Canada in September last year to resume filming her role as Veronica Lodge in Riverdale. "Camila has been shooting in Canada and travel has been banned, so the pandemic didn't make it easy to see each other.

Camila has deleted all the pictures of him from her social media and also has stopped following him. However, Grayson is still following the 26-year-old actress on the social media platform.

The pair was first spotted together in the early months of 2020 and even went shopping in Italy during Milan Fashion Week before the coronavirus shutdown.



Camila previously dated her 'Riverdale co-star Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle.