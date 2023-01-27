Rita Ora finally confirms her wedding to filmmaker Taika Waititi

Singer-actress Rita Ora has finally confirmed her marriage to actor-writer-filmmaker Taika Waititi. The couple married a few months back but kept the news under wraps and Ora finally confirmed the news recently while promoting her new single 'You Only Love Me' on Heart Radio Breakfast.



Ora described her wedding to be "perfect" and "special". "I am officially off the market, people. I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been."



In the new music video, Ora wears a rare vintage Yves Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 1987 Rive Gauche gown and some of her famous friends make cameo appearances including Sharon Stone, Kristen Stewart, Lindsay Lohan and Jodie Turner-Smith.



Ora said that the video, which tells the story of a woman who appears nervous about her wedding day, plays on the rumours swirling around her and Waititi’s own nuptials.



“When the rumours came out, ‘Is she, isn’t she?’ I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan,” she said, adding: “That’s not to say that is actually what happened."



Ora did not share the venue details or the date on which the wedding took place, the singer did describe it to be "perfect" and “exactly, exactly how I wanted”.



“It was nice and perfect. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes, it was nice and sweet… Sorry, it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party,” she said. Ora and Waititi recently co-hosted the MTV Europe Awards 2023.