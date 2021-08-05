Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make their relationship official at the premiere of 'Suicide Squad 2'

Singer Rita Ora and filmmaker actor Taika Waititi made their relationship official as they appeared together on the red carpet of 'Suicide Squad 2' premiere in Los Angeles. Rumours of their relationship have been doing the rounds for the past few months now.



According to a report, the duo indulged in much PDA as they posed on the red carpet at the event that took place on Monday. On their first red carpet appearance together, Rita and Taika could not keep their hands off each other as they walked arm-in-arm.



The singer wore a striking white blazer dress with daring cutouts, a plunging neckline and a sexy open back. She accessorised the outfit with diamond-embellished heels and drop earrings.



Taika wire a grey suit and a white button-down. The actor features in the film as 'Ratcatcher' in the DC film.



While Monday's appearance was their first at an event, the two have never shied away from showing affection in public. In April, a clip of them publicly making out with fellow actress Tessa Thompson went viral.



The two have also been spotted at restaurants in Sydney where Taika was shooting for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and Rita had gone for a concert.

Taika shares two daughters, Te Hinekahu and Matewa Kiritapu with his ex Chelsea Winstanley. He is known to be private about his personal life. However, he recently addressed his steamy get-together with Rita and Tessa.



"I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick," he told a publication in July. "And also, 'Is it that big a deal?' No, not really."



He added, "I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."

