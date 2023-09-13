Rihanna's beau A$AP Rocky sued by fellow A$AP member Relli

Rihanna's partner, rapper A$AP Rocky has reportedly been sued by his fellow rapper and A$AP member Relli. According to media reports, a defamation case has been filed against A$AP Rocky and his attorney Joe Tacopina by Relli. The lawsuit claims Tacopina conducted a press campaign on Rocky's bahalf following a November 2021 shooting. Relli has also claimed in his reports that Rocky had shot him after an altercation in Hollywood, and Tacopina went to the press to deny any wrongdoing by his client. Relli claimed that the lawyer defended Rocky.



Not only this, Relli also said that Tacopina's press campaign painted him as a liar, a money grabber, and an extortionist.



Relli in the lawsuit mentioned he has received death threats as a result of Tacopina's statements, along with online harassment. The death threats and harassment led him to take therapy as it affected his overall mental health.



A$AP Rocky whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers is an American rapper and embarked on his musical career as a member of the hip-hop collective ASAP Mob, from which he adopted his moniker. He made his debut in 2013 was also later certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.



A$AP Rocky and Rihanna recently welcomed their second baby. The couple is already parents to son RZA.

