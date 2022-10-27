Rihanna to make musical comeback with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, read more details inside

Rihanna is making her musical comeback! After six years of a long hiatus, Rihanna, on Friday teased her new single with her millions of fans. What took everyone's excitement a notch higher was that she will make her return with the most-awaited movie of the year, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'



Taking to her Instagram account, Rihanna shared a short teaser of her upcoming song titled, 'Lift Me Up,' the lead single from MCU's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' along with the release date, i.e. October 28.



The short clip showed a silvery 'R' with a soft hum in the background. The teaser reads Rihanna's name, the title of the song and the release date.

The song will be a tribute to 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman's life and legacy. Boseman passed away in 2020 after his secret battle with colon cancer at 43.



The homage song is penned by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, director Ryan Coogler and Rihanna. Talking about the music, Tems said, "After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that Ive lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. " via Variety.



Further praising Rihanna, Tems added, "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."



Soon after the announcement, netizens flooded social media with their reactions.



"We are in tears" and," "Welcome back, queen 👸🏽" one user wrote.



"WE ARE READY FOR YOU MOTHA🫶🏾💕'' another wrote.

Rihanna's Westbury Road label will release 'Lift Me Up' in collaboration with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records.



The 'Diamonds' singer released her last album in 2016. It was her eighth studio album, 'Anti'. In recent years, Rihanna has focused more on her Fenty range of clothing, lingerie, cosmetics, and skincare. However, ever since she has given birth to her first child, a boy, with A$AP Rocky in May, she has been teasing her return to the pop world.



Most recently, it was announced that she will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Meanwhile talking about, 'Wakanda Forever' the film will be released in theatres on November 11 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.



The film stars Lupita Nyongo, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Tenoch Huerta as Namor. Riri Williams as Marvel's new Ironheart.