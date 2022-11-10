Rihanna talks about her baby boy, says he's 'so funny' and 'fat'

Rihanna is sharing some details about her little one. The pop star has been very busy with her upcoming 'Savage X Fenty Vol. 4' show, and recently during her chat with People magazine, the singer opened up about how her little one is doing now.



"He is funny, he's happy, and he's fat!" she said laughingly. "He's amazing. "It's a real cuddly stage right now."



After giving birth to her baby, Rihanna is now slowly and steadily making her work come back. Rihanna made her musical comeback after six years of hiatus as she launched her 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' song, 'Lift Me Up,' and now the fourth edition of her Savage X Fenty fashion show, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.



Talking about her show, the singer said she's been in the Mother Nature section.



"I'm looking forward to [people seeing] it," she said. "It's my first real thing that I've done since I had the baby, work-wise."



Further, when asked how she's feeling as this is her fourth season, replying to that, she said, "every single show" feels as special as the first.



"I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, and new energies," she said. "I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their bodies, celebrate who they are—and they just happen to be wearing Savage." That's exciting."



Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in May of this year.