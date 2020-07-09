Ridley Scott, Kevin Macdonald reunite to make 2020 'Life In A Day' sequel

Filmmakers Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald are teaming up again to make a sequel to their 2010 YouTube feature 'Life In A Day'.



The feature film that was released in 2010 relied on user-generated footage from across the world and was captured for future generations to let them know 'what it is like to be alive on the 24th July 2010'.



The 2020 sequel will call on millions of people around the world to film their lives on July 25. The videos will then be vetted in a Macdonald-directed documentary, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and on YouTube in 2021.



It is produced by Scott's RSA Films in association with Flying Object. The 2010 feature film, which marked YouTube`s fifth birthday, caught the attention of 16 million viewers and was premiered at Sundance in 2011 followed by a theatrical worldwide release.



"Making the first 'Life In A Day' was one of the most joyful and eye-opening experiences of my life. Contributors were generous enough to share often quite intimate moments from their lives as part of a huge, life-affirming, film-making experiment," Deadline quoted Kevin Macdonald as saying.



The 'Black Sea' filmmaker added, "I am thrilled, 10 years later, that we are making Life In A Day 2020. At that time, how have we changed? How has our relationship with filming ourselves changed? And at this extraordinary turning point in history what are we hoping for in our future?"`Life In A Day 2020' is directed by Macdonald with Scott and Kai Hsiung serving as executive producers, and Jack Arbuthnott and Tim Partridge as producers.