Ricky Martin on raising four kids with husband Jwan Yosef: Want to normalise families like mine

Popular singer Ricky Martin, who lives with his husband Jwan Yosef, and has four children Lucia, Valentino, Matteo, and Renn, has opened up about his family.



"I just want to normalise families like mine. I know it`s very interesting for a lot of people who tell me, `Thank you Ricky for posting that picture with you and your husband and your kids. That made me feel better about myself`," Martin said on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

Martin, who ruled the pop charts in the 1990s, came out as homosexual in 2010. The singer had back then shared a post on his official website and said, "I am proud to say that I am a fortunate homosexual man. I am very blessed to be who I am." Martin announced he is marriage to Yosef during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' show.

Over the years, the singer has dabbled in acting and appeared in two TV series.



In his recent outing on Ellen's show, the singer also revealed that his daughter Lucia can`t stand his singing!



"I have one little girl that has two daddies and three brothers -- she`s two years old -- and she knows it. She knows it. She doesn`t snap fingers yet, but she`s about to," he said.



Martin further added, "She runs the house. The other day she loved `Cocomelon`, so I`m singing with her in `Cocomelon`. And she goes, `No, no, Daddy -- no, stop. Stop, stop, stop`. And I`m like, `Let me sing, I want to sing!`"