Richard Madden on working in Bollywood: Would be honoured to work here

The Eternals actor Richard Madden has said it would be his 'honour' to work in an Indian film. Madden is in India to promote his new web series Citadel which co-stars Priyanka Chopra. The two stars appeared together in Mumbai on Monday for a press meet and Madden got candid about his desire to work in India.



The Game Of Thrones star was asked if he would be interested to work in Bollywood if he got an offer. Madden answered, "Absolutely, India makes more movies than any other country in the world and has an incredible amount of talent. I would be honoured to work here. I would like to do something comedic because I have not done it."



Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will stream on Prime Video from April 28 onwards. The thriller is also being adapted for an Indian version which stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.



At the press conference, Priyanka was asked if she had given any advice to Varun Dhawan and Samantha. To which Priyanka replied, "I don't think so I can give any advice as they are both so accomplished actors in their way. There is nothing I can say. I met Varun recently at the NMACC event and he was telling me how the shoot is going and how exciting it is. There are some really cool threads that connect the other installments and our installments. You will find it out after you start watching it and realise how we are all connected to each other."



Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas made heads turn at the NMACC gala over the weekend. On the second day of the star-studded event, she also shared the stage with her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Ranveer Singh for a dance performance to the song Gallan Goodiyaan.



On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the romantic drama Love Again after Citadel. She was last seen in the sci-fi film The Matrix Resurrections along with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson.

