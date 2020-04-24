Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva welcome their second child

Hollywood actor Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva have now become parents to a baby boy.



This is the couple's second child, they already have a son together called Alexander who was born in February 2019.

Gere and Silva discreetly married in April 2018 after dating for four years.



This is Gere's third child. He has a twenty-year-old son Homer with Carey Lowell. Lowell and Gere were married from 2002-2016. The actor was also married to model Cindy Crawford from 1991-1995.

Silva too has a son called Albert with her ex-husband Govind Friedland.