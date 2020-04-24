Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva welcome their second child

WION Web Team New Delhi Apr 24, 2020, 01.40 PM(IST)

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva. Photograph:( Reuters )

Congratulations are in order for actor Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva.

Hollywood actor Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva have now become parents to a baby boy.

This is the couple's second child, they already have a son together called Alexander who was born in February 2019.
Gere and Silva discreetly married in April 2018 after dating for four years.

This is Gere's third child. He has a twenty-year-old son Homer with Carey Lowell. Lowell and Gere were married from 2002-2016. The actor was also married to model Cindy Crawford from 1991-1995.

Silva too has a son called Albert with her ex-husband Govind Friedland.

 

