Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's project 'Girls Will Be Girls' goes into production

Indo-French production, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’, a female-led drama written and directed by debutant Shuchi Talati has begun work. It’s being shot in India.

The story is set in an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in India and follows the story of a 16-year-old girl, whose rebellious coming-of-age is hijacked by her mother who never got to come-of-age.

‘Girls Will Be Girls’ will star Malayalam cinema actor Kani Kusruti in the leading role. It will also mark the debut of Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron.

The film is produced by India’s Pushing Buttons Studios, which was founded by Indian actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. It is co-produced by Sanjay Gulati and Claire Chassagne.