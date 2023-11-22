Remaining four members of BTS to be enlisted in military service soon, announces BigHit Music

BigHit Music, the agency that manages K-pop band BTS, has announced that the remaining four members of the popular boy band have initiated their military enlistment as well. Jin, Suga and J-Hope have already been enlisted. Now RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook too are headed towards military enlistment. A fresh statement issued by the South Korean music label on Wednesday morning stated, “Hello. This is BIGHIT Music. We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in the due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you.”

ARMY reacts to BTS members' enlistment



Several BTS ARMY members took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment. They did acknowledge that the decision was inevitable. One user wrote, “Me sad that joon, tae, jimin and jk are enlisting but remembering this is the end of bighit enlistment notice era.”



Another posted, "The next "hello this is bighit music" announcement will be jin finishing his service." “BIGHIT is actually sick asf for announcing enlistment right after concerts,” wrote a third one. Another user posted, “It is just a pre-notice, we still have a lot of time together.”



BTS break for mandatory military service



South Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28 have to compulsorily serve in the military for 20 months. The band took a break in 2021 to complete the mandatory military service and pursue their solo careers as singers. Jin and J-Hope, who started their military enlistment last year, will conclude the same in 2025. Suga began his military enlistment earlier this year. The boy band is expected to regroup in 2025.