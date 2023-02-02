Real-life couple Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia to be paired together on screen for the first time

Angad Bedi, who is always a treat to watch on screen, is all set to be paired opposite for the first time on screen with his wife Neha Dhupia. The duo who have been married for nearly 5 years.

The couple is coming together for a comedy-drama which is penned by popular author Chetan Bhagat. The shoot for the film has already culminated and was shot in Mumbai.

Angad Bedi will play the character of Raghavan Rao while Neha will be seen in the role of his wife, Savi. The story revolves around a married couple during the times of covid lockdowns.