Real-life couple Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia to be paired together on screen for the first time
They will be seen together for a comedy-drama.
Angad Bedi, who is always a treat to watch on screen, is all set to be paired opposite for the first time on screen with his wife Neha Dhupia. The duo who have been married for nearly 5 years.
The couple is coming together for a comedy-drama which is penned by popular author Chetan Bhagat. The shoot for the film has already culminated and was shot in Mumbai.
Angad Bedi will play the character of Raghavan Rao while Neha will be seen in the role of his wife, Savi. The story revolves around a married couple during the times of covid lockdowns.
A source close to the project reveals, “It’s a funny story based on a couple and their shared relationship living together during the covid lockdown. It’s an exciting proposition as the duo are social media goals when it comes to being the adorable couple they’re and the casting was done keeping their natural chemistry in mind. This is the first time Neha and Angad are paired opposite to each other and the project has recently been completed”.