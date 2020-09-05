Ray Fisher not cooperating with 'Justice League' misconduct investigation: Warner Bros

'Justice League' actor Ray Fisher who accused director Joss Whedon back in July, of 'abusive and unprofessional' behaviour. As per the recent statement released by Warner Bros studio that claims that Fisher has not been cooperating with an independent third party investigator, who was hired at his request.



A few days back, Fisher tweeted about DC Films President Walter Hamada, ''So you can better understand how deep this goes: After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns. I will not. ''

By responding to the tweet, in a statement, a studio spokesperson defended Hamada and accused the actor of not supporting the investigation.



''At no time did Mr. Hamada ever ‘throw anyone under the bus, as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the Justice League production, in which Mr. Hamada had no involvement since filming occurred before Mr. Hamada was elevated to his current position''.



''This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator. Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide.''

Actors claims have since caused studio to launch a investigation into Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Whedon and Johns have remained silent following Fisher's claims, while Berg has publicly denied them.