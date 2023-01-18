Raveena Tandon spotted at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi

Actress Raveena Tandon was recently spotted at Shirdi seeking blessings at Sai baba temple. The stellar actress was seen praying as paparazzi took photos of her. The actress kept it simple for the visit as she was seen dressed in blue and white floral Indian wear. She also kept the makeup to a minimal.

Raveena was honored by the members of the temple's trust and the actress was gifted with a Sai Baba statue and a red-colored shawl. According to sources, "As it’s closer to a year since her dad passed. She made a trip in his honour to Shirdi. Late producer Ravi Tandon and family is a huge Sai devotee and even has a huge marble statue of the Saint in their house".

She also wrote a poem for her dad and shared it on her Instagram page. Her peers like Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla, Sonu Sood, and Vivek Oberoi, among many others, offered condolences to Raveena and her family. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Darshan today #shirdi #omsairam . Gratitude. . Picture courtesy - Saibaba Mandir Trust."