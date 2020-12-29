'Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical' is happening with Adam Lambart, Titus Burgess

It's time to sing 'Welcome to Gusteau's' as Ratatouille is coming back, only this time as a TikTok musical. The captivating musical tale of Remy the rat that has stolen the hearts of TikTokers and now it has been officially announced.

Production company Seaview announced recently, the one-time-only streaming performance of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, featuring Wayne Brady as Django, Tituss Burgess as Remy, Adam Lambert as Emile, Kevin Chamberlin as Gusteau, André De Shields as Ego, Andrew Barth Feldman as Linguini, Priscilla Lopez as Mabel, Ashley Park as Colette, Owen Tabaka as Young Ego, and Mary Testa as Skinner.

Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee and Joy Woods will also join as the ensemble.



Music from users Danny Bernstein (@dannykbernstein), Gabbi Bolt (@fettuccinefettuqueen), Kevin Chamberlin (@chamberlin_kevin), RJ Christian (@rjthecomposer), Nathan Fosbinder (@fozzyforman108), Emily Jacobsen (@e_jaccs), Sophia James (@sophiajamesmusic), Katie Johantgen (@katiejoyofosho), Daniel Mertzlufft (@danieljmertzlufft), Alec Powell (@phisherpryce) and Blake Rouse (@blakeyrouse) will be featured in the show.





The rat's out of the hat! Say "bonjour" to the cast of #RatatouilleMusical! 🇫🇷 Get your tickets today to Ratatouille: The Ticket Musical, produced by @ThisIsSeaview, only on @TodayTix to support @TheActorsFund. https://t.co/3YxozrE7Hd pic.twitter.com/rxKmHiWovm — Ratatouille Musical (@ratatousical) December 28, 2020 ×





The musical was collectively created by TikTok members, with the viral musical numbers inspired by the beloved 2007 Disney-Pixar film Ratatouille. It'll be interesting to watch Titus, famous for his role as Titus in 'The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' as Remy.

