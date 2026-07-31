/Rashmika Mandanna suffers hip injury during shoot, 6 weeks rest advised: Reports

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly been involved in an accident while shooting for her upcoming projects. According to reports, the actress suffered a serious hip injury while filming an intense dance sequence. No official information has been shared as of now.

Mandanna, who has been busy with the filming schedule of her back-to-back film projects, is currently shooting for Ranabaali and Mysaa. Along with these, she also has other untitled projects and multiple advertisement campaigns. However, exactly which project she was shooting for when the accident happened has not been revealed.

The injury is said to have occurred due to physically demanding dance and action sequences. She has reportedly suffered a complete hip tendon detachment while filming a dance sequence and has been advised six weeks of complete rest.

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Injuries of this severity are usually reported in athletes who undergo rigorous training. This shows how serious this is.

Rashmika has been advised to begin rehabilitation, hinting at the severity of the injury and for the complete healing. After this injury, her schedule is said to be hampered. But for now, the reports say, that her focus will completely be on healing.

In March, Mandanna resumed shooting of her film Mysaa; it has been said to be the first project after her wedding to actor Vijay Deverakonda. And she has been shooting for it currently. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a picture from the set. Produced by Unformula Films, the action-thriller is directed by Rawindra Pulle.

Recently, it was revealed that the actress has wrapped shooting a key underwater action sequence. Sharing about the challenging sequence, Pulle took to his Instagram account and wrote in the caption, “India’s First Female Underwater Fight Sequence, led by @rashmika_mandanna. The Surface Was Never the Limit. Beneath the depths lies a battle unlike anything Indian cinema has seen. Get ready to witness the fury.” The upcoming pan-Indian film will revolve around the culturally rich world of the Gond tribes and features the actress in a fierce avatar.