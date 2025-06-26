Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film revealed with striking first-look poster

The first-look poster for Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming project is out, and it looks like the actress will be stepping into an action-heavy role. In the first-look poster, we see Rashmika's character in the woods holding a spear, and in the background, we see that she is being chased by a group of armed men. Taking to X, Rashmika shared the poster of the film and asked fans if they can guess the title of the new project "Can you guess what the title of my next could be? I don’t think anyone can actually guess.. but if at all you can guess it, then I promise to come meet you". The official title of the project will be announced tomorrow.

Kuberaa's success adds to Rashmika's momentum

Rashmika is currently enjoying the success of her new film Kuberaa, where she shared the screen with Dhanush and Nagarjuna for the first time. The movie has received rave reviews from critics and audiences since its release and has grossed over ₹80 crores ($9.2 million) at the box office.

Kuberaa is directed by National Award winner Sekhar Kammula, who is known for films like Happy Days, Love Story, Dollar Dreams, and Anand. The movie follows Deepak, played by Nagarjuna, a former CBI officer who was falsely accused of corruption and arrested. Now, he plans his revenge; however, his encounter with the enigmatic Deva, played by Dhanush, slowly causes his plans to unravel.

Exciting projects in Rashmika's lineup

Rashmika Mandanna has three movies in her lineup this year. The first is director Rahul Ravindran's upcoming romantic drama The Girlfriend. Then she will be acting alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Cocktail 2. The film will be directed by Homi Adajania. Finally, she will also be making her debut in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with Thama, where she will be sharing the big screen with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. The movie will be the fifth instalment in the franchise.