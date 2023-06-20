Rashmika Mandanna parts ways with manager, no duping happened: Source

Actress Rashmika Mandanna was all over the headlines recently after the rumours that she had been duped by her manager for Rs 8 million (80 lakhs). The news was enough to send netizens into a frenzy. The reports also revealed that the manager, who has been working with the Pushpa actress since the beginning of her career, was fired instantly.



The reports said earlier, "There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of Rs 8 million( 80 lakhs) by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager."



Rebutting all the rumours, an inside source has revealed that all the talks that are doing the rounds are baseless and untrue. However, Rashmika and her manager have decided to part ways 'amicably'.



A source close to the actor says, "The news of Rashmika Mandanna‘s manager duping her for money and being fired is false and completely untrue. The actress was managed by her sister for a long time. However, now they have decided to amicably part ways for their own personal reasons."



Rashmika's work front



Rashmika is doing outstanding in her career. After creating waves in the South film industry, the actress has made her Bollywood debut this year with Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye. She was last seen in Netflix's Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra.



Mandanna will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film will hit the theatres on August 11. She's also working on Pushpa: The Rise co-starring Allu Arjun. The first part of the movie was a blockbuster hit.