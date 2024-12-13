New Delhi, India

Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna has finally broken her silence on Allu Arjun's arrest as the roller-coaster day (Dec 13) comes to an end.

Advertisment

Mandanna's reactions come after Arjun was granted interim bail from the Telangana High Court in a case connected with the stampede at Sandhya Theatre that left a woman dead and a minor boy critically injured.

Speaking in support of his co-star, the Animal actress said that while the incident which led to a woman's death was unfortunate and deeply saddening to see everything being blamed on one person is "disheartening".

Taking to her Instagram story, Mandanna wrote, "I can't believe what I am seeing right now.. The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident."

Advertisment

"However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking," she added.

Allu Arjun's arrest

Advertisment

On Friday (Dec 13), Allu Arjun was taken into custody by the Hyderabad police over the stampede during the Pushpa 2 screening that led to the death of a woman. Hours after his arrest, the actor was granted interim bail from the High Court after the local court sent the actor to judicial custody for 14 days. He has been granted bail for four weeks on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

During the hearing, as per Bar and Bench, the actor's lawyer also quashed the reports stating that the police were not informed about Allu Arjun's surprise appearance. For the unversed, it has been reported that the actor arrived at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad without any prior information, due to which the stampede-like situation was created on December 4.