Rapper Polo G arrested in Miami after album release party

Rapper Polo G has been arrested on charges of battery on a police officer and resisting arrest with violence and criminal mischief.

Polo G whose original name is Taurus Bartlett, was booked into jail on five charges. He was released on bond hours later.

Police documents reveal that the rapper showed aggression and resisted arrest in downtown Miami. One of the officers said he had ordered him and all the passengers in the car he was traveling in to get out of the vehicle to pat them down for firearms, saying he suspected they carried weapons because they heard a passenger claim the vehicle was bulletproof.

Meanwhile, the Chicago-based artist had just released his newest album Hall of Fame on Friday. His single ‘Rapstar’ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April. His mother and manager said on Instagram that Polo G and his younger brother were riding in a car with security after an album release party.