Rapper Lil Wayne thanks Donald Trump for the pardon before leaving office

Rapper Lil Wayne thanked former US President Donald Trump for pardoning him in one of the final duties he did before leaving the White House.



Trump issued a number of pardons and sentence commutations on Wednesday hours before he left the White House. Among the many cases, he pardoned- one involved Wayne. The rapper whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr was facing a weapons charge.



The artist took to Twitter on Thursday, writing, "I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community."



The 38-year-old Grammy-winner also thanked his attorney, "I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love! - Dwayne Michael Carter Jr."

Wayne was charged in Florida on November 17 last year possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a federal offence that carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The pardon comes months after Wayne faced criticism for supporting Trump ahead of the November election.



On October 29, Wayne shared a picture of himself smiling next to Trump after meeting with him about his administration’s 'Platinum Plan,' which had aimed to create jobs and opportunities in the Black community.