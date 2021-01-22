Rapper Lil Wayne thanks Donald Trump for the pardon before leaving office

Lil Wayne with Trump Photograph:( Twitter )
Rapper Lil Wayne thanked former US President Donald Trump for pardoning him in one of the final duties he did before leaving the White House.
Trump issued a number of pardons and sentence commutations on Wednesday hours before he left the White House. Among the many cases, he pardoned- one involved Wayne. The rapper whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr was facing a weapons charge.
The artist took to Twitter on Thursday, writing, "I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community."
The 38-year-old Grammy-winner also thanked his attorney, "I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love! - Dwayne Michael Carter Jr."
Wayne was charged in Florida on November 17 last year possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a federal offence that carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
The pardon comes months after Wayne faced criticism for supporting Trump ahead of the November election.
On October 29, Wayne shared a picture of himself smiling next to Trump after meeting with him about his administration’s 'Platinum Plan,' which had aimed to create jobs and opportunities in the Black community.