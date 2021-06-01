Rapper Lil Loaded passes away at 20

Texas based rapper Lil Loaded- who shot to fame with his 2019 single `6locc 6a6y,` has died at age 20.



The rapper, whose real name was Dashawn Robertson, died on Monday, according to the Dallas County medical examiner`s office.The cause of his death is not known yet.



Ashkan Mehryari, an attorney for Robertson, called his death "very tragic."



"He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him," Mehryari said. While the police has not yet revealed the manner in which he died, Mehryari said he died by suicide, reported NBC News.



Since its release in 2019, Robertson`s summer hit `6locc 6a6y` has got over 28 million views on YouTube.



The song was certified gold last week by the Recording Industry Association of America. Post news of the certification, the rapper took to Instagram to post about having the "dopest fanbase on earth."



Nearly 40 million views have been amassed by his follow-up single, `Gang Unit.` After `6locc 6a6y` went viral, Robertson signed with Epic Records. Stanley Gabart, whose production company worked with the record label, said his death came as a shock.



"This kid was on a great path. He was struggling with some things we wish we would`ve known about, wish we could`ve intervened and gotten to a different outcome," Gabart told the paper.



Media reports stated that Robertson was arrested on a murder charge last year related to the October shooting death of his best friend, Khalil Walker. After Walker`s death, the rapper took to Instagram to address his arrest."I appreciate all y`all support. They try to make u look guilty wen u innocent regardless .. we going to get pass this . Rip my brother love u," he wrote at the time.



Robertson was indicted for the lesser charge of manslaughter in February. The court records show that he was free on bond, and had a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.



(With inputs from agencies)